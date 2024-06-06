Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise controller, Lt. Col. Mike Hackman, on Exercise Iron Keystone

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bela Vaszlavik 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Lt. Col. Mike Hackman, exercise controller for Pennsylvania tri-wing Exercise Iron Keystone, at Fort Drum, New York, June 9, 2024. Exercise Iron Keystone was a learning experience for Pennsylvania airman to get hands on experience with different possible military scenarios.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 14:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926782
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-OG477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110369179
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ANG
    exercise
    PAANG
    IK24

