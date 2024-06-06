Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania Airmen are simulated attacked during training for Iron Keystone 2024 exercise

    FORT DRUM, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Exercise, Exercise, Exercise!

    Joint Terminal Attack Controllers of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in an annual field training exercise called Iron Keystone at Ft. Drum, NY.

    Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926776
    VIRIN: 240609-F-MC049-2294
    PIN: 003
    Filename: DOD_110369094
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT DRUM, US
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    sotg
    ACE
    exercise
    sotu
    afforgen
    IK24

