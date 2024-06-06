Pennsylvania Airmen are simulated attacked during training for Iron Keystone 2024 exercise

Exercise, Exercise, Exercise!
Joint Terminal Attack Controllers of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, participated in an annual field training exercise called Iron Keystone at Ft. Drum, NY.
Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.
