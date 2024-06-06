Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Keystone 2024 kicks off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Charles Casner 

    111th Attack Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings join together to execute exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Drum, New York, on June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charles Casner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926773
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-CC084-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110369084
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Keystone 2024 kicks off, by SrA Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    AF
    Exercise
    Iron Keystone
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT