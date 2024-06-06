Pennsylvania Air National Guard wings join together to execute exercise Iron Keystone at Fort Drum, New York, on June 9, 2024. Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Charles Casner)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926773
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-CC084-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110369084
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iron Keystone 2024 kicks off, by SrA Charles Casner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
