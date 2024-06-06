Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron conduct training during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 13:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926769
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-OL842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110369027
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 201st RED HORSE conduct training during Iron Keystone 24, by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
