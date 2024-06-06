Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201st RED HORSE conduct training during Iron Keystone 24

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 201st RED HORSE Squadron conduct training during Pennsylvania Air National Guard exercise Iron Keystone 24 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 9, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tony Harp)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926769
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-OL842-1001
    Filename: DOD_110369027
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, 201st RED HORSE conduct training during Iron Keystone 24, by TSgt Tony Harp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    201st RED HORSE
    IK24

