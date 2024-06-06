Lt. Col. Kathleen Fabrizi shares her thoughts on the overall mission with Iron Keystone 2024.
Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) and Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PAARNG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926765
|VIRIN:
|240609-F-QH938-9860
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110368999
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FT. DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lt. Col. Kathleen Fabrizi reflects on Iron Keystone 2024, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
