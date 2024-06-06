Ceremony Angoville-Au-Plain honors two American nurses, Kenneth J. Moore and Robert E. Wright, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, for their servitude during World War II. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey & Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 12:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926762
|VIRIN:
|240601-D-RU888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110368959
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony Angoville-Au-Plain Honors Two American Nurses (B-Roll), by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
