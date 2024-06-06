The 10 Towns Liberation ceremony recognizes the 29 Infantry Division soldiers, June 5, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926741
|VIRIN:
|240605-D-RU888-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110368794
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|ST. CLAIR, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10 Towns Liberation Ceremony recognizes the 29 Infantry Division (B-Roll), by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
