MP Teaches Cannons to Students

Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a Military Police Officer assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, invited high schoolers from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky who attended the 80th Anniversary of D-Day to learn more and take pictures of the cannons, which were used for the 21-gun salute on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 08:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926731
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-PT551-4526
|Filename:
|DOD_110368646
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
