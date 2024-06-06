MP Teaches Cannons to Students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a Military Police Officer assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, invited high schoolers from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky who attended the 80th Anniversary of D-Day to learn more and take pictures of the cannons, which were used for the 21-gun salute on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.