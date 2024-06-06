Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Teaches Cannons to Students

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a Military Police Officer assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, invited high schoolers from Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky who attended the 80th Anniversary of D-Day to learn more and take pictures of the cannons, which were used for the 21-gun salute on 6 June 2024 in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial on Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

    This work, MP Teaches Cannons to Students, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    EverVigilant
    Stronger Together
    DDay80

