U.S. Army Sgt. Ashely Kernan, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band, discuss her contributions as an Army musician and supporting D-Day 80th anniversary, June 5, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 06:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926725
|VIRIN:
|240605-D-RU888-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110368518
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ST. CLAIR, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Towns Liberation Interview: SGT Ashely Kernan, by SSG Willie Reese IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
