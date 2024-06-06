Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2-27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a simulated assault on opposing forces, roleplayed by the 100th Infantry Regiment as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 9, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926718
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-AJ708-2001
    Filename: DOD_110368484
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPRMC-X | 2-27th Infantry Regiment assaults simulated opposing forces (B-Roll), by SPC Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SK24, Salaknib, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, Lethality, Readiness, JPMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT