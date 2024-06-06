JPRMC-X | Joint Command Message

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Gulliver Senires, 702nd Combined Arms Brigade commander, and Col. Adisa King, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, speak on the focus of partnership, interoperability, and lessons learned from the Joint Pacific Multi Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, June 7, 2024.

    The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 03:55
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    SK24
    SK24, Salaknib, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, Lethality, Readiness, JPMRC

