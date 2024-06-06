JPRMC-X | Joint Command Message

Philippine Army Brig. Gen. Gulliver Senires, 702nd Combined Arms Brigade commander, and Col. Adisa King, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team commander, speak on the focus of partnership, interoperability, and lessons learned from the Joint Pacific Multi Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, June 7, 2024.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)
|06.06.2024
|06.09.2024 03:55
|Package
|926712
|240607-Z-AJ708-2001
|DOD_110368411
|00:01:13
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|1
|1
