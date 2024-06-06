National Training Center Airborne Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



​​U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to The National Training Center (NTC), Operations Group, Tarantula Team, perform airborne operations with 301st Psychological Operations Company at Calvin Drop Zone, Fort Irwin, Ca., March 7, 2024. NTC conducts tough, realistic operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of soldiers, civilians, and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)