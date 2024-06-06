Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Training Center Airborne Operations

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    ​​U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to The National Training Center (NTC), Operations Group, Tarantula Team, perform airborne operations with 301st Psychological Operations Company at Calvin Drop Zone, Fort Irwin, Ca., March 7, 2024. NTC conducts tough, realistic operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of soldiers, civilians, and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 03:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926709
    VIRIN: 240416-A-MK555-1001
    Filename: DOD_110368385
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, National Training Center Airborne Operations, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    USACAPOC
    Irwin
    NTC
    airborne
    Tarantula team

