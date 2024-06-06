U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to The National Training Center (NTC), Operations Group, Tarantula Team, perform airborne operations with 301st Psychological Operations Company at Calvin Drop Zone, Fort Irwin, Ca., March 7, 2024. NTC conducts tough, realistic operations with our Unified Action Partners to prepare Brigade Combat Teams and other units for combat while taking care of soldiers, civilians, and family members. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 03:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926709
|VIRIN:
|240416-A-MK555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110368385
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Training Center Airborne Operations, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
