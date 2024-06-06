Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offutt MARE

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing

    Offutt AFB held a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) on June 8, 2024. Offutt Fire Rescue worked along side local fire and emergency response crews from Omaha, Murray, Plattsmouth and Papillion to tend to role players with simulated injuries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926696
    VIRIN: 240608-F-CV998-6306
    Filename: DOD_110367450
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt MARE, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Omaha
    Murray
    Offutt AFB
    Papillion
    Plattsmouth
    MARE

