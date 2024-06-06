Offutt MARE

Offutt AFB held a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) on June 8, 2024. Offutt Fire Rescue worked along side local fire and emergency response crews from Omaha, Murray, Plattsmouth and Papillion to tend to role players with simulated injuries.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926696
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-CV998-6306
|Filename:
|DOD_110367450
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
