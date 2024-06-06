U.S. Air Force, Army medics provide no-cost health services during Virgin Islands Wellness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 240 Air Force Reserve, Air Force Active Duty, Air National Guard and Virgin Islands Army National Guard personnel partnered with the Virgin Islands (VI) Department of Health for the inaugural VI Wellness 24 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) June 1 to 8.



The week-long event was the first IRT mission in the VI and will span across three islands: St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.