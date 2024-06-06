More than 240 Air Force Reserve, Air Force Active Duty, Air National Guard and Virgin Islands Army National Guard personnel partnered with the Virgin Islands (VI) Department of Health for the inaugural VI Wellness 24 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) June 1 to 8.
The week-long event was the first IRT mission in the VI and will span across three islands: St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926695
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-IT794-9416
|Filename:
|DOD_110367405
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, Army medics provide no-cost health services during Virgin Islands Wellness, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT