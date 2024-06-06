Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, Army medics provide no-cost health services during Virgin Islands Wellness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    06.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    More than 240 Air Force Reserve, Air Force Active Duty, Air National Guard and Virgin Islands Army National Guard personnel partnered with the Virgin Islands (VI) Department of Health for the inaugural VI Wellness 24 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) June 1 to 8.

    The week-long event was the first IRT mission in the VI and will span across three islands: St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926695
    VIRIN: 240606-F-IT794-9416
    Filename: DOD_110367405
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, Army medics provide no-cost health services during Virgin Islands Wellness, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Cybersecurity
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Nueces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT