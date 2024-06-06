Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training

    More than two dozen Air Force reserve, Air Force active-duty and Space Force service members tested the cybersecurity of Nueces County, Texas from May 6-15 as part of an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) event.

    The IRT cybersecurity mission was an opportunity to help a community partner detect, safeguard, assess, and protect from malicious cyber activity while also providing a unique training opportunity for service members.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 15:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926694
    VIRIN: 240510-F-IT794-4821
    Filename: DOD_110367402
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    This work, Military assess Texas county, saves $500,000, by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Cybersecurity
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Nueces

