The 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard held a change of command ceremony to officially transfer command and leadership of the wing from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon D. Smith, outgoing commander, to U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew R. McDonough, incoming commander, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926691
|VIRIN:
|240518-Z-EB151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110367339
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 113th Wing Changes Command, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
