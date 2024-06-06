Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    113th Wing Changes Command

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard held a change of command ceremony to officially transfer command and leadership of the wing from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Shannon D. Smith, outgoing commander, to U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew R. McDonough, incoming commander, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:05
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    DC Air National Guard
    Change of Command
    113th Wing

