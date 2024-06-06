Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoosier Airpower 2024

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Eight KC-135R Stratotankers assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing participate in a "Formation Friday" elephant walk, June 7, 2024, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. As the only active Air Force Reserve Command unit in Indiana, the Hoosier Wing, aligned under Fourth Air Force, plays a crucial role in global Air Force operations and contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926681
    VIRIN: 240617-F-AC360-1001
    Filename: DOD_110366977
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Hoosier Airpower 2024, by SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    Grissom Air Reserve Base
    Elephant Walk
    KC-135R Statotanker
    Formation Friday

