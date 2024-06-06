Eight KC-135R Stratotankers assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing participate in a "Formation Friday" elephant walk, June 7, 2024, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. As the only active Air Force Reserve Command unit in Indiana, the Hoosier Wing, aligned under Fourth Air Force, plays a crucial role in global Air Force operations and contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926681
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-AC360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110366977
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Hoosier Airpower 2024, by SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KC-135 Stratotanker
LEAVE A COMMENT