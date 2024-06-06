HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability B-roll

Andrea Brouillette-Rodriguez, the Deputy Chief of Mission Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, visits with U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the HEMUS International Defence in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 7, 2024. The U.S. Army will maintain its conventional deterrence capability with a combination of combat-credible forward forces, robust alliances, and a demonstrated ability to reinforce a region rapidly. HEMUS, with its 27-year history of extensive experience, traditions, and successes, serves as the largest Bulgarian exhibition for defense equipment, products, and services. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
