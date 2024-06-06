Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    06.05.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Andrea Brouillette-Rodriguez, the Deputy Chief of Mission Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria, visits with U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the HEMUS International Defence in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 7, 2024. The U.S. Army will maintain its conventional deterrence capability with a combination of combat-credible forward forces, robust alliances, and a demonstrated ability to reinforce a region rapidly. HEMUS, with its 27-year history of extensive experience, traditions, and successes, serves as the largest Bulgarian exhibition for defense equipment, products, and services. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926680
    VIRIN: 240605-A-HY112-6701
    Filename: DOD_110366966
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: PLOVDIV, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability B-roll, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    HEMUS2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT