HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability Day 3

U.S. Army Maj. Robert Rose, assigned to the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives an overview on the partnership between the U.S. Army and Bulgarian Army at HEMUS International Defence Equipment and Services Exhibition in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 7, 2024. The U.S. supports Bulgaria’s military modernization efforts through military financing, military-to-military engagements, multinational training and exercise. HEMUS serves as Bulgaria's largest exhibition with a 27- year history of extensive experience, traditions, and successes. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)