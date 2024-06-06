Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability Day 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    06.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Robert Rose, assigned to the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives an overview on the partnership between the U.S. Army and Bulgarian Army at HEMUS International Defence Equipment and Services Exhibition in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 7, 2024. The U.S. supports Bulgaria’s military modernization efforts through military financing, military-to-military engagements, multinational training and exercise. HEMUS serves as Bulgaria's largest exhibition with a 27- year history of extensive experience, traditions, and successes. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926679
    VIRIN: 240607-A-HY112-3477
    Filename: DOD_110366951
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PLOVDIV, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability Day 3, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)
    HEMUS2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT