U.S. Army Maj. Robert Rose, assigned to the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives an overview on the partnership between the U.S. Army and Bulgarian Army at HEMUS International Defence Equipment and Services Exhibition in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, June 7, 2024. The U.S. supports Bulgaria’s military modernization efforts through military financing, military-to-military engagements, multinational training and exercise. HEMUS serves as Bulgaria's largest exhibition with a 27- year history of extensive experience, traditions, and successes. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926679
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-HY112-3477
|Filename:
|DOD_110366951
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|PLOVDIV, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HEMUS 2024: Strengthening Interoperability Day 3, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT