Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Gonzales 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    scheduler discusses Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England. Bomber Task Force Europe provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. Regular and routine deployments of U.S. strategic bombers provide our critical touchpoints to train and operate alongside our Allies and partners while bolstering our collective response to any global conflict.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 05:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926673
    VIRIN: 240605-F-MJ351-1001
    Filename: DOD_110366893
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot interview, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    England
    1CTCS
    Royal Air Force Fairford
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT