69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot interview

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Gonzales 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

scheduler discusses Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England. Bomber Task Force Europe provides U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. Regular and routine deployments of U.S. strategic bombers provide our critical touchpoints to train and operate alongside our Allies and partners while bolstering our collective response to any global conflict.