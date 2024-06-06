Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division honors the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Spc. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Community members gathered alongside Ivy Soldiers at Manhart Field on Fort Carson, June 6, 2024, to pay tribute to the valiant efforts of the 4th Infantry Division Soldiers who bravely advanced onto Utah Beach. This commemorative event was held to observe the 80th anniversary of the historic D-Day landings in Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William Rogers)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 19:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926655
    VIRIN: 240606-A-KY607-3150
    Filename: DOD_110366107
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    This work, 4th Infantry Division honors the 80th Anniversary of D-Day., by SPC William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    D-Day
    Mountain Post
    Ivy
    Steadfast and Loyal

