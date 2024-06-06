4th Infantry Division honors the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Community members gathered alongside Ivy Soldiers at Manhart Field on Fort Carson, June 6, 2024, to pay tribute to the valiant efforts of the 4th Infantry Division Soldiers who bravely advanced onto Utah Beach. This commemorative event was held to observe the 80th anniversary of the historic D-Day landings in Normandy, France. (U.S. Army video by Spc. William Rogers)