Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4ID Soldiers honors D-Day legacy and their family history in WWII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne  

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Shania Myers, an aviation operations specialist, 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. and Spc. Brennan Lomax, a Stryker systems maintainer, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. reaffirms their commitment to service at the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5-6, 2024. The 4th Inf. Div. honored those who served during D-Day on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 19:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926644
    VIRIN: 240606-A-CU183-9473
    Filename: DOD_110365990
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4ID Soldiers honors D-Day legacy and their family history in WWII, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    4th Infantry Division
    WWII Museum
    Reaffirm
    Steadfast and Loyal
    80thDDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT