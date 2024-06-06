4ID Soldiers honors D-Day legacy and their family history in WWII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Shania Myers, an aviation operations specialist, 4th Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. and Spc. Brennan Lomax, a Stryker systems maintainer, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. reaffirms their commitment to service at the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 5-6, 2024. The 4th Inf. Div. honored those who served during D-Day on the 80th anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)