    U.S. Medical Airmen host AE training

    LIMA, PERU

    06.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force critical care air transport and aeromedical evacuation teams provide aid to a simulated patient during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2024. Throughout the exercise, the teams have been training on their medical configurations, airborne care challenges and managing in-flight medical emergencies. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926638
    VIRIN: 240606-F-IQ323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110365906
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LIMA, PE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Medical Airmen host AE training, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PERU
    AE
    CCATT
    AF SOUTH
    LSGE
    RS24

