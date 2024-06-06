U.S. Air Force critical care air transport and aeromedical evacuation teams provide aid to a simulated patient during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2024. Throughout the exercise, the teams have been training on their medical configurations, airborne care challenges and managing in-flight medical emergencies. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926638
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-IQ323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110365906
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Medical Airmen host AE training, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
