U.S. Medical Airmen host AE training

U.S. Air Force critical care air transport and aeromedical evacuation teams provide aid to a simulated patient during Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima, Peru, June 5, 2024. Throughout the exercise, the teams have been training on their medical configurations, airborne care challenges and managing in-flight medical emergencies. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)