Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Nurses Week Event 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Full video of the Nurses Week 2024 event held at the Defense Health Agency Headquarters in Falls Church, VA on May 10, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 10:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926637
    VIRIN: 240510-O-VJ360-3629
    Filename: DOD_110365905
    Length: 00:50:57
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Nurses Week Event 2024, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS
    Nurses Week
    DHA
    Chief Johnson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT