Resolute Sentinel 2024: PCG, USCG join forces for SAR scenario

The Peruvian Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise during Resolute Sentinel 2024 off the coast of Ancón, Peru, while the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) observed their procedures, May 31, 2024.
The SAR initiative aimed to strengthen international relationships and facilitated real-time analysis of tactics, techniques and procedures. This allowed the USCG and PCG to streamline communications, thereby enhancing real-world search and rescue operations in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926625
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-EQ901-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110365704
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
