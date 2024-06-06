Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 2024: PCG, USCG join forces for SAR scenario

    LIMA, PERU

    05.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    The Peruvian Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise during Resolute Sentinel 2024 off the coast of Ancón, Peru, while the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) observed their procedures, May 31, 2024.

    The SAR initiative aimed to strengthen international relationships and facilitated real-time analysis of tactics, techniques and procedures. This allowed the USCG and PCG to streamline communications, thereby enhancing real-world search and rescue operations in the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926625
    VIRIN: 240531-F-EQ901-2001
    Filename: DOD_110365704
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: LIMA, PE

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 2024: PCG, USCG join forces for SAR scenario, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Interoberability
    ResoluteSentinel23
    RS24

