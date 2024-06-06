Resolute Sentinel 2024: PCG, USCG join forces for SAR scenario

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Peruvian Coast Guard (PCG) conducted a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise during Resolute Sentinel 2024 off the coast of Ancón, Peru, while the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) observed their procedures, May 31, 2024.



The SAR initiative aimed to strengthen international relationships and facilitated real-time analysis of tactics, techniques and procedures. This allowed the USCG and PCG to streamline communications, thereby enhancing real-world search and rescue operations in the Pacific.