    USCGC Alex Haley drone b-roll

    DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) and its small boat crew navigate Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 7, 2024. The Alex Haley, homeported in Kodiak, Alaska, is one of the oldest Coast Guard cutters still in service. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Schuman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926622
    VIRIN: 240407-G-GM914-5377
    Filename: DOD_110365682
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: DUTCH HARBOR, ALASKA, US

