USCGC Alex Haley drone b-roll

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) and its small boat crew navigate Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 7, 2024. The Alex Haley, homeported in Kodiak, Alaska, is one of the oldest Coast Guard cutters still in service. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Schuman)
