    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Aquatic Run-and-Shoot

    FORT SHERMAN, PANAMA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds 

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 nations take part Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Aquatic Run-and-Shoot Event in Fort Sherman, Panama, May 21, 2024. The FC24 Aquatic Run-and-Shoot Event consisted of a 1,000-meter row, a 1,000-meter swim, a 6.2-kilometer ruck, and a shooting event. Competing teams were graded on speed and accuracy. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This broll contains footage of competitors swimming to shore, gathering rucksacks and rucking to the range. GoPro footage of competitors swimming into shore.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926621
    VIRIN: 240521-A-WB177-7805
    Filename: DOD_110365680
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: FORT SHERMAN, PA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

