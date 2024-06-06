Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Aquatic Run-and-Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors from 17 nations take part Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Aquatic Run-and-Shoot Event in Fort Sherman, Panama, May 21, 2024. The FC24 Aquatic Run-and-Shoot Event consisted of a 1,000-meter row, a 1,000-meter swim, a 6.2-kilometer ruck, and a shooting event. Competing teams were graded on speed and accuracy. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)



This broll contains footage of competitors swimming to shore, gathering rucksacks and rucking to the range. GoPro footage of competitors swimming into shore.