Competitors from 17 nations take part Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Aquatic Run-and-Shoot Event in Fort Sherman, Panama, May 21, 2024. The FC24 Aquatic Run-and-Shoot Event consisted of a 1,000-meter row, a 1,000-meter swim, a 6.2-kilometer ruck, and a shooting event. Competing teams were graded on speed and accuracy. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This broll contains footage of competitors swimming to shore, gathering rucksacks and rucking to the range. GoPro footage of competitors swimming into shore.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926621
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-WB177-7805
|Filename:
|DOD_110365680
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|FORT SHERMAN, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Aquatic Run-and-Shoot, by SFC Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT