USCGC Alex Haley b-roll

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 39) operates in the Bering Sea and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, March 18 – April 29, 2024. Over the course of the patrol, the cutter and its crew conducted law enforcement boardings, emergency drills, and living marine resource protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)
