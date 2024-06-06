USAREC wraps up National Educator’s Tour with band demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926609" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band put on a musical performance during the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) National Educator’s Tour at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 6, 2024. Army bands provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations to instill in our Soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of our citizens, and promote our national interests at home and abroad. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen and enrich relationships with educational leaders and decision makers in the educational field, and to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)