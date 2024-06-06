Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band put on a musical performance during the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) National Educator’s Tour at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 6, 2024. Army bands provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations to instill in our Soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of our citizens, and promote our national interests at home and abroad. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen and enrich relationships with educational leaders and decision makers in the educational field, and to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926609
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-GV534-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110365449
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREC wraps up National Educator’s Tour with band demonstration, by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
