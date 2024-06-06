Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREC wraps up National Educator’s Tour with band demonstration

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band put on a musical performance during the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) National Educator’s Tour at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 6, 2024. Army bands provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations to instill in our Soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of our citizens, and promote our national interests at home and abroad. The purpose of the tour is to develop, strengthen and enrich relationships with educational leaders and decision makers in the educational field, and to amplify Army awareness, increase understanding of Army-offered training and education benefits, expand school access and enhance relationships in support of the USAREC recruiting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926609
    VIRIN: 240606-A-GV534-1002
    Filename: DOD_110365449
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREC wraps up National Educator’s Tour with band demonstration, by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    3rd Infantry Division Band
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

