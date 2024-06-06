Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – QLLEX - 327th Quartermaster Battalion – RG 21 – 7 June 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USARC Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is taking place on JB-MDL 27 MAY - 15 JUN. QLLEX brings together fuelers, water purification specialists, transporters, coordinators, and field service supporters from across the Army Reserve allowing them to assess their capabilities and hone their collective skills during real-world training. 327th QM BN from Williamsport, PA are shown here conducting M-4 Rifle Zero on Range 21. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)