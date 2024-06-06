The USARC Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is taking place on JB-MDL 27 MAY - 15 JUN. QLLEX brings together fuelers, water purification specialists, transporters, coordinators, and field service supporters from across the Army Reserve allowing them to assess their capabilities and hone their collective skills during real-world training. 327th QM BN from Williamsport, PA are shown here conducting M-4 Rifle Zero on Range 21. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926605
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-IE493-8585
|Filename:
|DOD_110365421
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – QLLEX - 327th Quartermaster Battalion – RG 21 – 7 June 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
