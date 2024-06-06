Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th AS Delivers Cargo Throughout Peru During RE24

    LIMA, PERU

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 130th Airlift Squadron delivered cargo to several locations in Peru during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024, May 29, 2024. Exercise RS24 is a joint force exercise focusing on building strong partnerships with partner nation militaries enabling readiness for any future shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926600
    VIRIN: 240529-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_110365342
    Length: 00:09:29
    Location: LIMA, PE

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Peru
    AFSOUTH
    EnduringPromise
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24

