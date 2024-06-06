130th AS Delivers Cargo Throughout Peru During RE24

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 130th Airlift Squadron delivered cargo to several locations in Peru during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024, May 29, 2024. Exercise RS24 is a joint force exercise focusing on building strong partnerships with partner nation militaries enabling readiness for any future shared challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|05.29.2024
|06.07.2024 14:36
|B-Roll
|926600
|240529-F-CQ002-7001
|DOD_110365342
|00:09:29
|LIMA, PE
|1
|1
