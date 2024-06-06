Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – QLLEX - 327th Quartermaster Battalion – RG 20 – 7 June 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The USARC Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is taking place on JB-MDL 27 MAY - 15 JUN. QLLEX brings together fuelers, water purification specialists, transporters, coordinators, and field service supporters from across the Army Reserve allowing them to assess their capabilities and hone their collective skills during real-world training. 327th QM BN from Williamsport, PA are shown here conducting M-4 Rifle Zero on Range 20. (Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926598
    VIRIN: 240607-A-IE493-2637
    Filename: DOD_110365329
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix QLLEX - 327th Quartermaster Battalion RG 20

