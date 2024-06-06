Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 21-24 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria and Sgt. Benjamin Whitten

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Jungle Survival Training with Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (PARA), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. The Photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Malia Sparks, featuring Lance Cpl. Derick Cordova, an infantryman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, sighting in on a Multi-Purpose Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System while participating in an Advanced Infantry Marine Course during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926590
    VIRIN: 240604-M-MF519-2001
    Filename: DOD_110365082
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 21-24 (AFN Version), by Sgt Madison Santamaria and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACDC
    3RD MARDIV
    DMAPROD
    DMAVMM
    USMCNews
    TIGER STRIKE 24

