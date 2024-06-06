Marine Minute: 21-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Jungle Survival Training with Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (PARA), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. The Photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Malia Sparks, featuring Lance Cpl. Derick Cordova, an infantryman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, sighting in on a Multi-Purpose Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System while participating in an Advanced Infantry Marine Course during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)