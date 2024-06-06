U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Jungle Survival Training with Malaysian soldiers assigned to 9th Battalion, Royal Malay Regiment, 10th Brigade (PARA), during Tiger Strike 24 at Sri Pantai Camp, Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, May 30, 2024. The Photo of the week was taken by Cpl. Malia Sparks, featuring Lance Cpl. Derick Cordova, an infantryman with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, sighting in on a Multi-Purpose Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapons System while participating in an Advanced Infantry Marine Course during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Paredes Air Station, Philippines, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|926589
|VIRIN:
|240604-M-MF519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110365081
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: 21-24, by Sgt Madison Santamaria and Sgt Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT