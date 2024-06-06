Have you heard of the de Fleury Medal? The de Fleury Medal, an award of the US Army Engineer Association, was named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French engineer in the Continental Army. This is a history of the medal and why de Fleury was chosen as the namesake.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926565
|VIRIN:
|240510-A-OI229-4930
|Filename:
|DOD_110364776
|Length:
|00:06:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, History of the de Fleury Medal May 2024 Update, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
