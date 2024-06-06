Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History of the de Fleury Medal May 2024 Update

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Have you heard of the de Fleury Medal? The de Fleury Medal, an award of the US Army Engineer Association, was named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French engineer in the Continental Army. This is a history of the medal and why de Fleury was chosen as the namesake.

