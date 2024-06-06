Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Support Activity Europe supports DEFENDER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIBAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Daryl Scott, a Regional Supervisor with the Expeditionary Training Support Division, Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE), speaks about how TSAE provides support to meet training objectives during Immediate Response 24 as part of the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) Large Scale Global Exercise at the Libava Training Area, Czech Republic, May 9, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926560
    VIRIN: 240514-A-XB890-1003
    Filename: DOD_110364743
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: LIBAVA, CZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Activity Europe supports DEFENDER, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT