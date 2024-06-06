Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE, 249th Engineer Battalion Preps for Hurricane Season with New Jersey, FEMA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    As Hurricane Season kicks off, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and it’s 249th Engineer Battalion are making preparations. Conducting a training exercise and carrying-out around 300 critical infrastructure assessments to facilities throughout the state of New Jersey in partnership with FEMA and the state's Emergency Management Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926554
    VIRIN: 240531-A-OI229-6776
    Filename: DOD_110364702
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, 249th Engineer Battalion Preps for Hurricane Season with New Jersey, FEMA, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency preparedeness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT