As Hurricane Season kicks off, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and it’s 249th Engineer Battalion are making preparations. Conducting a training exercise and carrying-out around 300 critical infrastructure assessments to facilities throughout the state of New Jersey in partnership with FEMA and the state's Emergency Management Office.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 10:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926554
|VIRIN:
|240531-A-OI229-6776
|Filename:
|DOD_110364702
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE, 249th Engineer Battalion Preps for Hurricane Season with New Jersey, FEMA, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
