    Immediate Response 24: Virginia National Guard conducts Blank Fire Exercise

    LIBAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, conduct a squad blank fire iteration during Immediate Response 24 at the Libava Training Area, Czech Republic, May 12, 2024. DEFENDER is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
