    D-Day 80 Utah Beach Ceremony - MG Doyle speech

    UTAH BEACH, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Pfc. Isaiah Mount 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, gives a speech June 6, 2024 at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, to share the legacy of his division and honor the WWII veterans in attendance at the ceremony. We remember the fallen heroes of the 4th Infantry Division and all who fought for liberation, their sacrifices securing a future of freedom for generations.

