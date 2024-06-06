U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, gives a speech June 6, 2024 at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, to share the legacy of his division and honor the WWII veterans in attendance at the ceremony. We remember the fallen heroes of the 4th Infantry Division and all who fought for liberation, their sacrifices securing a future of freedom for generations.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 08:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926533
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-ND131-2256
|Filename:
|DOD_110364120
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|UTAH BEACH, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D-Day 80 Utah Beach Ceremony - MG Doyle speech, by PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
