D-Day 80 Utah Beach Ceremony - MG Doyle speech

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Doyle, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson commanding general, gives a speech June 6, 2024 at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, to share the legacy of his division and honor the WWII veterans in attendance at the ceremony. We remember the fallen heroes of the 4th Infantry Division and all who fought for liberation, their sacrifices securing a future of freedom for generations.