Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Soldiers from the division at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France June 5, 2024. Eighty years ago, Ivy Division Soldiers landed on Utah Beach which has become a sacred location dedicated to the division to those who gave their lives on D-Day.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 08:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926532
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-BF736-3340
|Filename:
|DOD_110364112
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|UTAH BEACH, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 4ID D-Day Reaffirmation Ceremony on Utah Beach, by SFC Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson and SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT