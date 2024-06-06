4ID D-Day Reaffirmation Ceremony on Utah Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Soldiers from the division at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France June 5, 2024. Eighty years ago, Ivy Division Soldiers landed on Utah Beach which has become a sacred location dedicated to the division to those who gave their lives on D-Day.