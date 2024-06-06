Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4ID D-Day Reaffirmation Ceremony on Utah Beach

    UTAH BEACH, FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson and Spc. Doniel Kennedy

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, administers the Oath of Enlistment to Soldiers from the division at Utah Beach, Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, France June 5, 2024. Eighty years ago, Ivy Division Soldiers landed on Utah Beach which has become a sacred location dedicated to the division to those who gave their lives on D-Day.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926532
    VIRIN: 240605-A-BF736-3340
    Filename: DOD_110364112
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: UTAH BEACH, FR

    This work, 4ID D-Day Reaffirmation Ceremony on Utah Beach, by SFC Ondirae Abdullah-Robinson and SPC Doniel Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    READY
    DDay
    SteadfastandLoyal
    StayArmy

