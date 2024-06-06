Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deeds Not Words

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Landon carter 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Ranger Maj. Jack Gibson, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicles his life and the effect his grandfather Pfc. (ret) Jim Shalala had on him. Pfc. (ret) Jim Shalala, apart of 2nd Ranger Battalion commanded by Col. Rudder fought in WW2 and landed in Normandy on June 18th 1944 as reinforcements for the casualties sustained on D-Day. He was awarded the good conduct medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal with five bronze stars, and the WW2 victory medal. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 06:10
    Location: FR

    75th Ranger Regiment
    DDay
    ranger regiment
    WW2 Veteran
    Point Du Hoc
    DDay80

