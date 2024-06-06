U.S. Army Ranger Maj. Jack Gibson, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicles his life and the effect his grandfather Pfc. (ret) Jim Shalala had on him. Pfc. (ret) Jim Shalala, apart of 2nd Ranger Battalion commanded by Col. Rudder fought in WW2 and landed in Normandy on June 18th 1944 as reinforcements for the casualties sustained on D-Day. He was awarded the good conduct medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal with five bronze stars, and the WW2 victory medal. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 06:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926529
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-YD081-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110363861
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deeds Not Words, by SGT Landon carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT