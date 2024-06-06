Airmen assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, June 3, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 05:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926527
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-VB725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110363711
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3: Airmen perform maintenance on B-52s B-Roll, by SrA Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
