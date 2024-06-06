Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3: Airmen perform maintenance on B-52s B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron during Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, June 3, 2024. The presence of U.S. military assets highlights commitment to NATO's efforts, ensuring peace and security in the European region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)