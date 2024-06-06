69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron executes Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Wheeler, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, speaks about Bomber Task Force (BTF) Europe 24-3 operations at RAF Fairford, England, June 6, 2024. BTF Europe 24-3 is a demonstration of NATO Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain stability and security in the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)
