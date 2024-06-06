U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron undergo pre-flight checks and take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, June 4, 2024. Bomber Task Force operations reflect the United States’ ongoing commitment to Alliance solidarity and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 05:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926524
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-VB725-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110363698
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3: B-52 pre-flight checks and take offs B-Roll, by SrA Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT