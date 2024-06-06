Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3: B-52 pre-flight checks and take offs B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron undergo pre-flight checks and take off for a mission in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, June 4, 2024. Bomber Task Force operations reflect the United States’ ongoing commitment to Alliance solidarity and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)