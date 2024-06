AFN Europe Report: May 3, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926523" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this AFN Europe Report:



THE 21ST THEATER COMMAND AND NATO ALLIES CONDUCTED FIRST PORT OPERATION TO ENHANCE STARTEGIC READINESS AND INTEROPABILITY IN NORVIK, NORWAY.



THE 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT AND NATO ALLIES CONDUCTED GROUND INFANTRY MANUEVERS AIMS TO BUILD READINESS AND STREGHTEN ALLIANCE IN LITHUANIA



(U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)