    AFN Europe Report: May 23, 2024

    SEMBA, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers and Nato allies conduct tactical casualty care to enhance medical readiness in Daboya, Ghana.

    U.S. Soldiers and allies conduct historic army prepositioned stocks field hospital exercise in Baumholder, Germany.

    (U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926520
    VIRIN: 240523-A-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110363672
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBA, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report: May 23, 2024, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    NATO
    Ghana
    AFN Europe report

