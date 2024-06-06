On this AFN Europe Report:
U.S. and allies gathered to witness the unveiling of GEN Dwight D. Eisenhower’s statue in Sainte-Mère-Église, France.
U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 104th MCAS showcased their medical facility to the U.S. Army’s Surgeon General in Powidz, Poland.
(U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz)
|06.07.2024
|06.07.2024 04:43
|Newscasts
|926518
|240607-A-AY818-1001
|DOD_110363670
|00:01:59
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|0
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report: June 7, 2024, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
