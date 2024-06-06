Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, together with the State of Hesse, will host a public commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift on June 16, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the Clay Kaserne Airfield.



A workforce day, open to U.S. DoD ID card holders and invited guests, will be on June 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Visitors can enjoy food and live music, while seeing historic aircraft from the time of the Berlin Airlift, and current equipment from the U.S. and German militaries. Please join us as we commemorate this historic event.



For more information, please visit https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/berlinairlift