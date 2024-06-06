Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, together with the State of Hesse, will host a public commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift on June 16, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the Clay Kaserne Airfield.
A workforce day, open to U.S. DoD ID card holders and invited guests, will be on June 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy food and live music, while seeing historic aircraft from the time of the Berlin Airlift, and current equipment from the U.S. and German militaries. Please join us as we commemorate this historic event.
For more information, please visit https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/berlinairlift
06.07.2024
06.07.2024 04:52
Video Productions
926514
240607-A-NH858-1001
DOD_110363641
00:01:17
WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
0
0
