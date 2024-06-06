Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.07.2024

    Video by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, together with the State of Hesse, will host a public commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift on June 16, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the Clay Kaserne Airfield.  

    A workforce day, open to U.S. DoD ID card holders and invited guests, will be on June 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

    Visitors can enjoy food and live music, while seeing historic aircraft from the time of the Berlin Airlift, and current equipment from the U.S. and German militaries. Please join us as we commemorate this historic event.

    For more information, please visit https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/berlinairlift

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 04:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926514
    VIRIN: 240607-A-NH858-1001
    Filename: DOD_110363641
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    BerlinAirlift

