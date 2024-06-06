Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: May 31, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. members and NATO allies conduct Memorial Day ceremony in Ardennes
    American Cemetery, Neupré, Belgium.

    U.S. Sailors assigned to USS Arleigh Burke execute maritime protection to the DoD Joint Logistic Over-the-Shore pier in Gaza.


    (U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926513
    VIRIN: 240531-A-AY818-1001
    Filename: DOD_110363629
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    NATO
    Belgium
    Gaza
    AFN Europe Report

