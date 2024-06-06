Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines rehearse MV-22B Osprey DLQs aboard HMAS Adelaide

    ARAFURA SEA

    06.04.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, land an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide (LO1) as part of deck landing qualifications during a Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 4, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in WADER, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 02:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926503
    VIRIN: 240604-M-QM580-2001
    Filename: DOD_110363433
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: ARAFURA SEA

    This work, BRoll: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines rehearse MV-22B Osprey DLQs aboard HMAS Adelaide, by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER

